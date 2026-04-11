Episode #1083

News Items

        Dumbest Thing of the Week

        https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2026/04/03/fema-offical-teleportation-waffle-house/1731775261629/

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        “It is the function of science to discover the existence of a general reign of order in nature and to find the causes governing this order. And this refers in equal measure to the relations of man – social and political – and to the entire universe as a whole.” ― Dmitri Ivanovich Mendeleev