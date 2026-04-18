Episode #1084

News Items

Your Questions and E-mails

Mach speed, The talk around my Tuesday morning pickleball games often revolves around conspiracy theories (aliens on earth, UFO talk, etc). I haven’t seen concrete evidence to take any of this seriously, although any help from aliens would be welcome. This week the discussion was around the missing or strange deaths of US scientists tied to NASA JPL or nuclear/space departments. A 9th scientist was just announced who passed a few years ago. I’ve seen reporting from the Daily Mail and most recently this week on Fox News. My Skeptical antennas are raised; however, the numbers do seem higher than coincidence. Would love to get your take, as this subject touches on both science and critical thinking regarding conspiracy theories. Love your work, thanks for all you do! Adam Pesche (pronounced like Joe)

From TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8gD4roK/ https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8gUNdQ3/

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction A comprehensive review finds that stingers, horns, and teeth across a broad swath of the plant and animal kingdoms share a similar shape largely due to remarkable convergent evolution. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2526098123

Item #2 Science A new technique can simultaneously improve the strength and ductility of titanium alloys in just milliseconds, using less than 50% of the energy of heat treating. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-026-70561-6

Item #3 Science Researchers have put the final nail in the coffin of MOND by demonstrating stable gravitational force laws at vast intergalactic distances. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/rk8v-rcm3

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“We will explore. We will build ships. We will visit again. We will construct science outposts. We will inspire—but ultimately, we will always choose Earth. We will always choose each other.” - Christina Koch, Artemis II astronaut