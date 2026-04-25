Episode #1085

News Items

        What's the Word

        Cryptomnesia

        Questions and Emails

        More info on the Mythos controversy, The very brief comment about not knowing there is a place in Mexico called Chihuahua (a city and a state that borders Texas. Famously Juarez is in that state) brought to my attention a subject that I find interesting and frustrating. Having lived in Mexico for most of my life, I noticed how American media (movies, shows, news) tend to completely ignore Mexico. It’s also very striking the level of ignorance in America regarding Mexico. Simple stuff, like the capital, population, size, political system, etc. Despite there being a very large Mexican population in the U.S. I don’t know if this is a subject for the SGU, but I feel like there is something there regarding education and how media affects a person’s worldview. Keep up the good work!

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        ‘Absolute certainty is a privilege of uneducated minds-and fanatics. It is, for scientific folk, an unattainable ideal.’ - Cassius J. Keyser