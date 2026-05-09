Episode #1087

Scientists present a design for pure-copper 3D-printable cold plates that, under modeled conditions, could reduce data-center cooling energy use to about 1.1% of total energy consumption, compared with more than 30% in conventional air-cooled designs. https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-physical-science/fulltext/S2666-3864(26)00178-5

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Fiction

In a recent extensive survey of Arctic fish, researchers found the first example of a fish, the snailfish, that is able to use its tailfin for backward propulsion. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0347193