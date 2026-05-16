Episode #1088
News Items
- The Interstitium and Acupuncture
- Climate Change Food Insecurity
- Neanderthal Dentistry
- Tiny Robots
- More UFO Nonsense
Your Questions and E-mails
Follow up on AI and consciousness.
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Fiction
The earliest direct evidence for suturing of wounds dates back 12,000 years in Gobekli Tepe in the region of modern-day Turkey. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surgical_suture
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Item #2
Science
Scientists have reported evidence for a successful surgical amputation of a lower limb 31,000 years ago, with the individual surviving at least 6-9 years afterward. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05160-8
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Item #3
Science
As early as 1,000 BCE, Indian and other ancient cultures used ant jaws as surgical staples to close wounds, allowing live ants to bite the wound edges. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24304118/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Nothing more strikingly betrays the credulity of mankind than medicine. Quackery is a thing universal, and universally successful. In this case it becomes literally true that no imposition is too great for the credulity of men.” – Henry David Thoreau