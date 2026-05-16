Episode #1088

News Items

        Your Questions and E-mails

        Follow up on AI and consciousness.

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        “Nothing more strikingly betrays the credulity of mankind than medicine. Quackery is a thing universal, and universally successful. In this case it becomes literally true that no imposition is too great for the credulity of men.” – Henry David Thoreau