Episode #1089

News Items

Evan's Game

Name That Logical Fallacy

I am writing to bring to your attention a mathematical pattern on Mars that is simple enough to verify and unusual enough to be worth a skeptical look. The late Bart Jordan — a Manhattan Project mathematician who consulted for NASA’s Viking mission — pointed out that the five-sided D&M Pyramid in the Cydonia region sits at 40.87°N latitude. 40.87 × 5 = 204.35 The distances of Mars’ two moons from the planet’s center were published in the Encyclopedia Britannica from 1966 to 1973 (years before NASA confirmed them): Phobos: 5,820 miles Deimos: 14,615 miles (5,820 + 14,615) ÷ 100 = 204.35 The pyramid’s latitude encodes the combined orbital distances of the two moons. Jordan also identified a musical frequency at the site — 4867.76 Hz — which he claimed completes a 24-note ancient tetrachord scale. And NASA’s Curiosity rover detected xenon-129 in the Martian atmosphere at twice the level of Earth’s post-nuclear testing. I am not asking you to endorse a conclusion. I am asking: what is the probability that these numbers line up by chance? Here are the sources: Full mathematical proof (The Four Points of Signature Site 10): 🔗 https://jonathanmarkhaber.substack.com/p/the-four-points-of-signature-site Primary sources with video timestamps and Britannica data: 🔗 https://flybynews.wordpress.com/2026/04/28/sources-verification-bart-jordans-mars-evidence/ I would be grateful for any thoughts — even a single sentence of skepticism. Thank you for your time and for your commitment to clear thinking. Jonathan Mark Haber FlybyNews.com

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Paleontologists report an assemblage of Ediacaran fossils (from Canada), once thought to be a failed pre-Cambrian offshoot, that includes the oldest bilaterian animal and the oldest evidence for sexual reproduction in animals. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aed9916

Item #2 Fiction A review of fossil evidence shows that early eukaryotes (1.75 to 1.4 billion years ago) were free swimming organisms living mostly near the surface of the ocean. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-026-10533-4

Item #3 Science A unique fossil find from China indicates that chordates, the group that includes vertebrates, existed in the late Ediacaran period, prior to the Cambrian explosion.

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” ― Alan Alda