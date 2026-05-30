Episode #1090
News Items
- Autism Clinics
- Errors in Climate Change Database
- Weekly Exercise
- Why Birds Fear Women
- Latest Ebola Outbreak
Today I Learned
How Toilets Flush
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Swedish-American electrical engineer, Gideon Sundback, perfected the zipper, revolutionizing modern apparel. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Sundback
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Item #2
Fiction
English inventor Jonas Hanway invented the modern umbrella for use as a waterproof rain guard in the 1750s. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonas_Hanway
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Item #3
Science
Josephine Cochrane patented, manufactured and sold the first successful mechanical dishwasher, her patent being issued in 1893. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josephine_Cochrane
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Intelligence cannot be present without understanding. No computer has any awareness of what it does.” – Roger Penrose