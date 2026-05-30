Episode #1090

News Items

Today I Learned

How Toilets Flush

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Swedish-American electrical engineer, Gideon Sundback, perfected the zipper, revolutionizing modern apparel. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gideon_Sundback

Item #2 Fiction English inventor Jonas Hanway invented the modern umbrella for use as a waterproof rain guard in the 1750s. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jonas_Hanway

Item #3 Science Josephine Cochrane patented, manufactured and sold the first successful mechanical dishwasher, her patent being issued in 1893. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Josephine_Cochrane

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Intelligence cannot be present without understanding. No computer has any awareness of what it does.” – Roger Penrose