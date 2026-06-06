Episode #1091

https://phys.org/news/2026-06-meteor-heavy-elephant-widespread-speculation.html

with Christian Hubicki

Item #1 Science HitchBOT was a 2014 experiment in which a friendly chatting robot successfully hitchhiked across Canada, Germany and the Netherlands, but then was destroyed three weeks into hitching across the US. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/HitchBOT

Item #2 Science Credit for the first mechanical robot in science fiction is given to the 1826 short story The Sandman in which the protagonist mistakes the robot for a live woman and falls in love. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Sandman_(short_story)