Episode #1093

News Items

        Special Segment

        https://www.theskepticsguide.org/events

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        “Isn’t it enough to see that a garden is beautiful without having to believe that there are fairies at the bottom of it too?” - Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, #1)