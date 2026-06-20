Episode #1093

News Items

Special Segment

https://www.theskepticsguide.org/events

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Researchers have developed a synthetic fabric that is highly insulating in cold temperatures, but is heat releasing at room temperature or warmer. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsenergylett.6c00363

Item #2 Science A new study finds that female chickadees preferentially mate with more intelligent males. https://elifesciences.org/reviewed-preprints/110905v1

Item #3 Fiction Neuroscientists at the University of Michigan have demonstrated an implantable wireless brain-computer interface that allows subjects with aphasia due to damage to their speech areas regain functional speech. https://www.michiganmedicine.org/news-release/university-michigan-implants-first-human-paradromics-wireless-brain-computer-interface-designed

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Isn’t it enough to see that a garden is beautiful without having to believe that there are fairies at the bottom of it too?” - Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, #1)