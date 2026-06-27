Episode #1094
News Items
- Paying Attention
- How Queen Bees are Made
- Canceling Wind
- Goodbye International Space Station
- US Military Restores Flu Vaccine
Special Segment
Evan resigns from SGU
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Fiction
Examination of proteins taken from the Homo naledi burial site indicate significant interbreeding with contemporary Homo sapiens. https://www.mpg.de/26838324/ancient-teeth-suggest-homo-naledi-fossils-in-a-cave-may-all-be-female
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Item #2
Science
A new analysis finds that the life-cycle reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from switching from diesel to fully electric medium and heavy-duty trucks is as much as 92%. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-026-02095-6
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Item #3
Science
In a study of balanced bilingual subjects, scientists found that different languages share a common semantic map in the hippocampus. https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(26)00579-9
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘A big part of engaging kids in science is not getting the single, correct answer; it’s being willing to work with students to discover the correct answer.’ Mae Jemison first black woman in space, engineer, physician, cameo in Star Trek Next Generation