Episode #1094

News Items

Special Segment

Evan resigns from SGU

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Examination of proteins taken from the Homo naledi burial site indicate significant interbreeding with contemporary Homo sapiens. https://www.mpg.de/26838324/ancient-teeth-suggest-homo-naledi-fossils-in-a-cave-may-all-be-female

Item #2 Science A new analysis finds that the life-cycle reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from switching from diesel to fully electric medium and heavy-duty trucks is as much as 92%. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41560-026-02095-6

Item #3 Science In a study of balanced bilingual subjects, scientists found that different languages share a common semantic map in the hippocampus. https://www.cell.com/cell/abstract/S0092-8674(26)00579-9

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘A big part of engaging kids in science is not getting the single, correct answer; it’s being willing to work with students to discover the correct answer.’ Mae Jemison first black woman in space, engineer, physician, cameo in Star Trek Next Generation