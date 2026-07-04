Episode #1095

News Items

        Back to Basics

        What Is Scientific Skepticism

        Quickie with Cara

        https://www.sciencealert.com/this-chernobyl-fungus-seems-to-have-evolved-an-incredible-ability

        Your Questions and E-mails

        Listeners respond to Evan’s resignation

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        ‘Asking the right questions is as important as answering them.’ – Benoit Mandelbrot