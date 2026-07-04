Episode #1095
News Items
Back to Basics
What Is Scientific Skepticism
Quickie with Cara
https://www.sciencealert.com/this-chernobyl-fungus-seems-to-have-evolved-an-incredible-ability
Your Questions and E-mails
Listeners respond to Evan’s resignation
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
George Washington, while a lieutenant colonel in the Virginia militia, committed an epic blunder which was responsible for starting the French and Indian War. https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/french-indian-war/washington-and-the-french-indian-war
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Item #2
Fiction
During part of the Revolutionary War, Abigail Adams was a spy for the Continental Congress, engaging in espionage to gather intelligence and plant misinformation. https://www.ouramericanrevolution.org/index.cfm/people/view/pp0047
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Item #3
Science
Thomas Jefferson popularized Macaroni and Cheese in America, and even designed his own pasta-making machine. https://blogs.loc.gov/loc/2019/12/thomas-jefferson-a-man-of-the-pasta/ , https://www.history.com/articles/mac-and-cheese-origins-president-popularization
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘Asking the right questions is as important as answering them.’ – Benoit Mandelbrot