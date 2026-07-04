Episode #1095

What Is Scientific Skepticism

https://www.sciencealert.com/this-chernobyl-fungus-seems-to-have-evolved-an-incredible-ability

Listeners respond to Evan’s resignation

Item #1 Science George Washington, while a lieutenant colonel in the Virginia militia, committed an epic blunder which was responsible for starting the French and Indian War. https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/french-indian-war/washington-and-the-french-indian-war

Item #2 Fiction During part of the Revolutionary War, Abigail Adams was a spy for the Continental Congress, engaging in espionage to gather intelligence and plant misinformation. https://www.ouramericanrevolution.org/index.cfm/people/view/pp0047