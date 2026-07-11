Episode #1096

News Items

        Quickie with Bob

        https://phys.org/news/2026-06-scientists-molecular-evidence-liquid.html

        Special Segment

        What is “Falsifiability”

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.

        “I have yet to see any problem, however complicated, which, when you looked at it in the right way, did not become still more complicated.” – Poul Anderson