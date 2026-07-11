Episode #1096

News Items

Quickie with Bob

https://phys.org/news/2026-06-scientists-molecular-evidence-liquid.html

Special Segment

What is “Falsifiability”

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction An analysis of the scat of the California Gray Wolf finds a significant contribution of domesticated pets in their diet. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0351768

Item #2 Science A recent study finds that individual human neurons have significantly more computational information than rat neurons, which is likely one mechanism for increased human intelligence. https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2533168123

Item #3 Science A new analysis finds that a bilaterally symmetrical species from the Ediacaran fauna shows signs of “handedness”, or one-sided preference. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-026-53857-x

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“I have yet to see any problem, however complicated, which, when you looked at it in the right way, did not become still more complicated.” – Poul Anderson