Episode #1097

News Items

        Special Segment

        The rogues debate which is better.

        Science or Fiction

        • Item #1 Science

          Washington state has the highest number of reported UFO sightings per capita, while California has the highest total reported sightings.

        • Item #2 Fiction

          Despite its climate, Washington state, led by Seattle, has the highest sunglass purchases per capita.

        • Item #3 Science

          Numerous reported sightings of a lesser-known cryptid called Batsquatch, a large flying primate with bat-like wings, date back to 1980 in Washington.

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.