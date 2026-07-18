Episode #1097
News Items
- Enshittification of Academic Publishing
- Ending Forever Plastic
- Reanalysis of Type Ia Supernova
- Manipulating Gravitational Waves
Special Segment
The rogues debate which is better.
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Washington state has the highest number of reported UFO sightings per capita, while California has the highest total reported sightings.
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Item #2
Fiction
Despite its climate, Washington state, led by Seattle, has the highest sunglass purchases per capita.
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Item #3
Science
Numerous reported sightings of a lesser-known cryptid called Batsquatch, a large flying primate with bat-like wings, date back to 1980 in Washington.