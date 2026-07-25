Episode #1098
News Items
Special Segment
If you could magically pass any amendment, what would it be?
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Archaeologists have discovered what they are calling ‘America’s Stonehenge’ under the water of Lake Michigan – a mile long line of granite stone ending in two concentric circles, and featuring a relief of a mastodon.
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Item #2
Science
There are over 6,000 documented shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, with estimate of the true total number of wrecks ranging from roughly 10,000 to 25,000.
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Item #3
Fiction
About 20% of the water currently in the Great Lakes is glacial melt from the end of the last glacial period.