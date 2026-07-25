Episode #1098

If you could magically pass any amendment, what would it be?

Item #1 Science Archaeologists have discovered what they are calling ‘America’s Stonehenge’ under the water of Lake Michigan – a mile long line of granite stone ending in two concentric circles, and featuring a relief of a mastodon.

Item #2 Science There are over 6,000 documented shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, with estimate of the true total number of wrecks ranging from roughly 10,000 to 25,000.