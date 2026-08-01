Episode #1099

News Items

    Interview with Michael Mann

    • https://michaelmann.net/

      Special Segment

      50 years of scientific skepticism

      Interview

      https://michaelmann.net/

      Science or Fiction

      • Item #1 Fiction

        Hydroelectric power was first produced by nearby Niagara Falls in 1934, and has since been the source of >80% of electrical power for Buffalo.

      • Item #2 Science

        Buffalo is home to America’s largest celebration of Dyngus Day, a Polish celebration in which people douse each other with water and hit each other with pussy willows.

      • Item #3 Science

        President Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1901 in Buffalo, NY, and continues to be the youngest president at inauguration.

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.