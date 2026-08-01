Episode #1099
News Items
- Artemis III Crew Announced
- Sniffing Out The Spotted Lanternfly
- Human Echolocation
- Are Cold Stars Alien Megastructures
- Ediacaran Sex
Interview with Michael Mann
- https://michaelmann.net/
Special Segment
50 years of scientific skepticism
Interview
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Fiction
Hydroelectric power was first produced by nearby Niagara Falls in 1934, and has since been the source of >80% of electrical power for Buffalo.
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Item #2
Science
Buffalo is home to America’s largest celebration of Dyngus Day, a Polish celebration in which people douse each other with water and hit each other with pussy willows.
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Item #3
Science
President Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated in 1901 in Buffalo, NY, and continues to be the youngest president at inauguration.