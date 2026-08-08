Episode #1100

SGU Down Under

Item #1 Science Brian May, the guitarist of the rock band Queen, holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Physics and a PhD in Astrophysics, both from Imperial College London. His doctoral thesis, was titled ‘A survey of radial velocities in the zodiacal dust cloud.” Since earning his doctorate, he has remained highly active in the scientific community, working with NASA on missions like New Horizons and OSIRIS-REx.

Item #2 Science Jerry Speiser, original drummer from Men At Work was a physics major from La Trobe University. He is currently the foremost Australian scholar on the works of American architect and systems theorist Buckminster Fuller, whose ‘generalised principles’ Speiser has used to coach the likes of pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb and Melbourne software group Zero Corporation.