Episode #1100
News Items
- Telescope Ranch
- The Fate of Earth
- The Science of Community
- Terraforming Mars
- Fauci Under Fire
- AI Satellites
- AI Solves 90 Year Math Puzzle
Special Segment
SGU Down Under
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Brian May, the guitarist of the rock band Queen, holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Physics and a PhD in Astrophysics, both from Imperial College London. His doctoral thesis, was titled ‘A survey of radial velocities in the zodiacal dust cloud.” Since earning his doctorate, he has remained highly active in the scientific community, working with NASA on missions like New Horizons and OSIRIS-REx.
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Item #2
Science
Jerry Speiser, original drummer from Men At Work was a physics major from La Trobe University. He is currently the foremost Australian scholar on the works of American architect and systems theorist Buckminster Fuller, whose ‘generalised principles’ Speiser has used to coach the likes of pharma giant Bristol-Myers Squibb and Melbourne software group Zero Corporation.
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Item #3
Fiction
Tom Scholz, founder of the band Boston, is an MIT-trained engineer who designed and built his own recording studio in an apartment basement in the early 1970s. Among his many, many studio inventions was an unreleased proprietary headphone design, that he eventually sold to Noel Lee from the company Monster Cable. Monster Cable then partnered with Dr.Dre’s company Beats Electronics which eventually went on to became the multi-billion dollar brand Beats by Dre.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘It was almost as incredible as if you fired a 15-inch shell at a piece of tissue paper and it came back and hit you.’ - Ernest Rutherford