Episode #1102

Item #1 Science Researchers have tested an intracardiac pacemaker powered by a triboelectric nanogenerator, a fully self-powered pacemaker that can potentially last the lifetime of a patient. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aef8903

Item #2 Science Engineers have developed a 3D printed electronic skin that has 10 times the resolution of pressure and temperature sensing, a customizable form-fitting shape, with lower manufacturing costs. https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-physical-science/fulltext/S2666-3864(26)00364-4