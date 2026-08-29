Episode #1103

News Items

What's the Word

Encephalopathy

Questions and Emails

Clarifying definitions, I saw this and found it compelling: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bPUAKW1Dyek Science communicator 1/2 hour about Max Planck institute working decades on stellerator fusion design, and 2023 spinning off company to try to make viable reactor. Gaut Norway

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Researchers have developed an AI model that can diagnosis hypertension with more than 90% accuracy and diabetes with more than 80% accuracy from a 5-second facial video. https://www.escardio.org/news/press/press-releases/ai-based-diagnosis-of-hypertension-and-diabetes-from-a-single-facial-video/

Item #2 Fiction Material scientists have demonstrated a living textile – a fungus-based fabric that can be used to make clothing. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aed6937

Item #3 Fiction New research shows how simply leaving reviews at common sites like Yelp can lead directly to identity theft.https://pubsonline.informs.org/doi/10.1287/isre.2024.1469

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“Lincoln refused to accept that our nation’s sole purpose was mere survival. He created this academy, founded the land grant colleges, and began the work of the transcontinental railroad, believing that we must add — and I quote — ‘the fuel of interest to the fire of genius in the discovery… of new and useful things.’ At such a difficult moment, there are those who say we cannot afford to invest in science, that support for research is somehow a luxury at moments defined by necessities. I fundamentally disagree. Science is more essential for our prosperity, our security, our health, our environment, and our quality of life than it has ever been before.” Barak Obama At the National Academy of Sciences annual meeting 2009