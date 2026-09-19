Episode #1106
News Items
Question #1: Educating Children
- My best friend, Bonbon, and I have been long time listeners of your show. It is truly a highly of our week. We are so grateful for the time and energy that you all devote into improving skeptical literacy for all. We were both very impressed (and not surprised) with how intelligent your daughter is (I understand there are many kinds of intelligence). I am a new mother and thinking about how to educate my daughter is a top concern of mine. (Of course, I plan to raise her as a skeptic.) I was wondering what your thoughts are regarding public school vs private school and if you feel there is a difference in education/long term ‘success’? I imagine if you are a motivated parent at home, you can certainly overcome some of the deficiencies, but I’m curious if you have come across any data regarding this and if you are comfortable sharing, what was your approach when making these decisions for your own children. Thank you again for all that you do! Cheers, Yasmina
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Fiction
A new study concludes that Venus likely had a large moon early in its life, which was likely destroyed by a later collision.
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Item #2
Science
Researchers are now in the home testing phase of a robotic arm, fused to the bone with muscle and nerve integration allowing for natural control and sensory feedback – a truly bionic limb. https://insights.citeline.com/medtech-insight/business/r-and-d/clinical-trials/first-ever-home-trial-for-bionic-arm-using-e-opra-implant-gets-underway-at-shirley-ryan-abilitylab-TCGAYUBZI5FFHO4PNC7A54J4JI/
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Item #3
Science
A new analysis of human ancestor fossils finds that Australopithecus species remained significantly arboreal in their locomotion, while Homo species were fully terrestrial. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.aeh1752
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Physics is like sex: sure, it may give some practical results, but that’s not why we do it.” ― Richard P. Feynman