Episode #1106

Item #1 Fiction A new study concludes that Venus likely had a large moon early in its life, which was likely destroyed by a later collision.

Item #2 Science Researchers are now in the home testing phase of a robotic arm, fused to the bone with muscle and nerve integration allowing for natural control and sensory feedback – a truly bionic limb. https://insights.citeline.com/medtech-insight/business/r-and-d/clinical-trials/first-ever-home-trial-for-bionic-arm-using-e-opra-implant-gets-underway-at-shirley-ryan-abilitylab-TCGAYUBZI5FFHO4PNC7A54J4JI/