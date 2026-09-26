Episode #1107
News Items
Interview with Adam Kall and Troy Morris
- Kall Morris Inc
What's the Word
Application
Whatever Happened To
Lab Grown Meat
Name That Logical Fallacy
Motte and Bailey Fallacy Thanks for the great show. I’ve been a listener for a number of years, and love the time-to-time segment where logical fallacies are broken down. I was watching this video describing when Jordan Peterson appeared on Jubilee’s Surrounded: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrdOamPIRGY And at the 1:50 mark he describes the Motte & Bailey fallacy, which I’ve never heard of before, but as soon as he described it, I realized it’s been hiding in plain sight this whole time. Where a person makes a controversial claim, then retreats to a more defendable position. Though it might be a good one to discuss on the show.
Interview
Kall Morris Inc
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Pharmaceuticals companies are now using agentic AI to fully automate drug development, orchestrating multistep workflow from beginning to end. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1145336
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Item #2
Science
Scientists have developed a contact lens that can monitor biomarkers like serotonin continuously and in real time for over 28 days at a time. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.adv9538
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Item #3
Fiction
Researchers find that blacktip sharks are able to detect and respond to low frequency sounds up to 620 meters away. https://academic.oup.com/iob/article/8/1/obag033/8722227
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“I would like to be remembered as someone who was not afraid to do what she wanted to do, and as someone who took risks along the way in order to achieve her goals.” - Sally Ride