Episode #1107

News Items

    Interview with Adam Kall and Troy Morris

    • Kall Morris Inc

      What's the Word

      Application

      Whatever Happened To

      Lab Grown Meat

      Name That Logical Fallacy

      Motte and Bailey Fallacy Thanks for the great show. I’ve been a listener for a number of years, and love the time-to-time segment where logical fallacies are broken down. I was watching this video describing when Jordan Peterson appeared on Jubilee’s Surrounded: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrdOamPIRGY And at the 1:50 mark he describes the Motte & Bailey fallacy, which I’ve never heard of before, but as soon as he described it, I realized it’s been hiding in plain sight this whole time. Where a person makes a controversial claim, then retreats to a more defendable position. Though it might be a good one to discuss on the show.

      Interview

      Kall Morris Inc

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.

      “I would like to be remembered as someone who was not afraid to do what she wanted to do, and as someone who took risks along the way in order to achieve her goals.” - Sally Ride