Episode #1107

News Items

Interview with Adam Kall and Troy Morris

Kall Morris Inc

What's the Word

Application

Whatever Happened To

Lab Grown Meat

Name That Logical Fallacy

Motte and Bailey Fallacy Thanks for the great show. I’ve been a listener for a number of years, and love the time-to-time segment where logical fallacies are broken down. I was watching this video describing when Jordan Peterson appeared on Jubilee’s Surrounded: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lrdOamPIRGY And at the 1:50 mark he describes the Motte & Bailey fallacy, which I’ve never heard of before, but as soon as he described it, I realized it’s been hiding in plain sight this whole time. Where a person makes a controversial claim, then retreats to a more defendable position. Though it might be a good one to discuss on the show.

Interview

Kall Morris Inc

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Pharmaceuticals companies are now using agentic AI to fully automate drug development, orchestrating multistep workflow from beginning to end. https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1145336

Item #2 Science Scientists have developed a contact lens that can monitor biomarkers like serotonin continuously and in real time for over 28 days at a time. https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.adv9538

Item #3 Fiction Researchers find that blacktip sharks are able to detect and respond to low frequency sounds up to 620 meters away. https://academic.oup.com/iob/article/8/1/obag033/8722227

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

“I would like to be remembered as someone who was not afraid to do what she wanted to do, and as someone who took risks along the way in order to achieve her goals.” - Sally Ride