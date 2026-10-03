Episode #1108

News Items

Special Segment

Design your dream DragonCon Costume if you had an unlimited budget

Special Segment

Which conspiracy would you least mind if it were true.

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Early astronauts could not get life insurance, so starting with Apollo 11, right before launch they signed hundreds of special envelopes their families could later sell as a financial fail safe.

Item #2 Fiction Skylab’s uncontrolled deorbit in 1979 resulted in a debris field across Western Australia, prompting one small town particularly hard hit to fine NASA $40,000, a sum they paid.

Item #3 Science George Aldrich has worked for NASA for over 50 years as a sniffer, smelling objects before they can go in a crew compartment to make sure they don’t smell too much.

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

Overheard at DragonCon ’Bro, I just took a random pill in the bathroom.’ ’You can’t swing a Harley without hitting a Dungeon Crawler Carl.’ ’Aargh. The daystar….it burns me!’