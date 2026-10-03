Episode #1108
News Items
- Stellar Streams and Dark Matter
- Possible Cause of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- Ignobels 2026
- Pet Bird Research
- Speed Running Video Games
Special Segment
Design your dream DragonCon Costume if you had an unlimited budget
Special Segment
Which conspiracy would you least mind if it were true.
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Early astronauts could not get life insurance, so starting with Apollo 11, right before launch they signed hundreds of special envelopes their families could later sell as a financial fail safe.
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Item #2
Fiction
Skylab’s uncontrolled deorbit in 1979 resulted in a debris field across Western Australia, prompting one small town particularly hard hit to fine NASA $40,000, a sum they paid.
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Item #3
Science
George Aldrich has worked for NASA for over 50 years as a sniffer, smelling objects before they can go in a crew compartment to make sure they don’t smell too much.
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
Overheard at DragonCon ’Bro, I just took a random pill in the bathroom.’ ’You can’t swing a Harley without hitting a Dungeon Crawler Carl.’ ’Aargh. The daystar….it burns me!’