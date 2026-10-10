Episode #1109

News Items

        Special Report

        Using AI well

        Questions and Emails

        I lay here at 3 am having just experienced something odd that perhaps has an explanation in the neurology of sleep and consciousness. I was asleep, I think dreaming, and I thought I had a good idea for work. And a part of my mind was saying don’t wake me up for this, it’s going to be a stupid idea. I looked at the clock, I could tell the time, but I still couldn’t really understand the idea. Ultimately, I woke up completely, and yes the idea was stupid. So the question that my fully awake mind has is; was this a moment of partial consciousness and does sleep science explain why I couldn’t understand this idea until I was fully awake? And was it really two parts of my brain separately thinking? Paul Mississauga Canada

        Science or Fiction

        Skeptical Quote of the Week.