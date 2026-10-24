Episode #1111
News Items
- Christina Applegate’s MS Misdiagnosis
- Ultraprocessed Food and Cancer Risk
- Superworms Clean Skeletons
- Goodbye Leap Second
- Wellness and Hyperoptimization
What's the Word
Centripetal and Centrifugal
Science or Fiction
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Item #1
Science
Researchers find that face specialists are able to correctly identify faces with over 90% accuracy, with only one or two facial features revealed. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0359520
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Item #2
Fiction
A new study finds that preschoolers on average were rated as more creative than adults on a variety of creative tasks. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0346553
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Item #3
Science
A new extensive review of whole genome sequencing finds that on average people have about 5 million genetic variants, including 13,000 protein changes, 229 of which cause a loss of function. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13073-026-01792-x