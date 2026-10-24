Episode #1111

Centripetal and Centrifugal

Item #1 Science Researchers find that face specialists are able to correctly identify faces with over 90% accuracy, with only one or two facial features revealed. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0359520

Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that preschoolers on average were rated as more creative than adults on a variety of creative tasks. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0346553