Episode #798

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Researchers have developed a motion-capture system that requires only a single chest-mounted camera, not multiple cameras, sensors, or a dedicated studio. https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/news/2020/048084.html

Item #2 Fiction A study of the last 125 years of chess tournaments reveals that people are retaining peak cognitive ability about a decade longer than a century ago. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/10/13/2006653117

Item #3 Science Scientists have discovered how pit vipers can seen prey in the dark – by seeing heat with a special pyroelectric organ. https://phys.org/news/2010-03-scientists-reveal-snakes-night.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

‘Science is best defined as a careful, disciplined, logical search for knowledge about any and all aspects of the universe, obtained by examination of the best available evidence and always subject to correction and improvement upon discovery of better evidence. What’s left is magic. And it doesn’t work.’ — James Randi