Episode #798
News Items
-
-
- https://theness.com/neurologicablog/index.php/daryl-bem-psi-research-and-fixing-science/
-
-
Item #1
Science
Researchers have developed a motion-capture system that requires only a single chest-mounted camera, not multiple cameras, sensors, or a dedicated studio. https://www.titech.ac.jp/english/news/2020/048084.html
-
Item #2
Fiction
A study of the last 125 years of chess tournaments reveals that people are retaining peak cognitive ability about a decade longer than a century ago. https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/10/13/2006653117
-
Item #3
Science
Scientists have discovered how pit vipers can seen prey in the dark – by seeing heat with a special pyroelectric organ. https://phys.org/news/2010-03-scientists-reveal-snakes-night.html
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘Science is best defined as a careful, disciplined, logical search for knowledge about any and all aspects of the universe, obtained by examination of the best available evidence and always subject to correction and improvement upon discovery of better evidence. What’s left is magic. And it doesn’t work.’ — James Randi
- Item #1 Science
Interview with Richard Wiseman
-