Episode #799

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Scientists have defied a 178 year old theory by developing a technology for remotely canceling magnetic fields. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-10/uos-pcc102820.php

Item #2 Fiction Astronomers observing distant galaxies have found evidence that the source of mysterious large-scale magnetic fields is likely dark matter.

Item #3 Science Researchers have demonstrated a magnetic switch that uses 6 picosecond electric pulses, about 100 times faster than current devices. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-020-00488-3

Skeptical Quote of the Week

“Science is not perfect. It can be misused. It is only a tool. But it is by far the best tool we have, self-correcting, ongoing, applicable to everything. It has two rules. First: there are no sacred truths; all assumptions must be critically examined; arguments from authority are worthless. Second: whatever is inconsistent with the facts must be discarded or revised. … The obvious is sometimes false; the unexpected is sometimes true.” — Carl Sagan