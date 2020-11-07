Episode #800

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science The largest impact crater on Earth, Vredefort Crater, South Africa, at 300km wide, is also the oldest, over 2 billion years.

Item #2 Science The largest single diamond deposit in the world was formed by a meteorite impact, and contains a greater volume of diamonds than all other deposits combined.

Item #3 Fiction https://www.pr.uni-freiburg.de/pm-en/press-releases-2020/the-craters-on-earth

Skeptical Quote of the Week

“I have the nerve to walk my own way, however hard, in my search for reality, rather than climb upon the rattling wagon of wishful illusions.’ - Zora Neale Hurston