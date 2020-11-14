Episode #801

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Astronomers find that the mean thermal energy density of gases in the universe has been increasing, and is now 2 million Kelvin, 10 times hotter than 10 billion years ago. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/11/201110133132.htm

Item #2 Fiction A new study finds that programs which demolish abandoned properties reduces nearby crime rates. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10511482.2020.1800776

Item #3 Science A paleontology student has discovered that a fossil collection of ancient sharks in two UK museums are actually pterosaurs, including a previously unknown species.https://phys.org/news/2020-11-fossil-shark-mystery-pterosaur.html

Skeptical Quote of the Week

“There’s a certain comfort that comes from knowing a fact. The sun is up in the sky. There’s nothing you can say that’s going to change that. You can’t say, ‘The sun’s not up there, there’s no sky.’ There is reality, and there’s nothing wrong with accepting reality. It’s when you try to distort reality, to maneuver it into accommodating your particular point of view, your particular bigotry, your particular whatever — that’s when you run into problems.” - Alex Trebek