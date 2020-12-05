Episode #804
News Items
-
-
-
-
Item #1
Fiction
Unscrupulous in amassing power, Hitler was, however, fastidious about personal finances, and had modest personal income and wealth from his government salary.
-
Item #2
Science
Although there is some debate about how consistent he was, Hitler was a vegetarian based on principles of animal rights. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/animals-and-us/201111/was-hitler-vegetarian-the-nazi-animal-protection-movement
-
Item #3
Science
Historians document at least 42 assassination attempts against Hitler, all of which were foiled, failed, or had to be abandoned. https://www.history.co.uk/article/killing-hitler-the-many-assassination-attempts-on-adolf-hitler
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘If you think back on all the movies that you’ve ever seen where there are goodies and baddies, you always remember the baddie.” David Prowse, actor (Darth Vader) – died 11/28/2020
- Item #1 Fiction
-
-