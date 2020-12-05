Episode #804

News Items

  • Ancient Seeds
  • Treatment for Progeria
  • Protein Folding
  • ISS Longevity

              • Science or Fiction

                • Item #1 Fiction

                  Unscrupulous in amassing power, Hitler was, however, fastidious about personal finances, and had modest personal income and wealth from his government salary.

                • Item #2 Science

                  Although there is some debate about how consistent he was, Hitler was a vegetarian based on principles of animal rights. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/animals-and-us/201111/was-hitler-vegetarian-the-nazi-animal-protection-movement

                • Item #3 Science

                  Historians document at least 42 assassination attempts against Hitler, all of which were foiled, failed, or had to be abandoned. https://www.history.co.uk/article/killing-hitler-the-many-assassination-attempts-on-adolf-hitler

                Skeptical Quote of the Week

                ‘If you think back on all the movies that you’ve ever seen where there are goodies and baddies, you always remember the baddie.” David Prowse, actor (Darth Vader) – died 11/28/2020