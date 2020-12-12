Episode #805

News Items

  • The Smellicopter
  • COVID Anti-Vaxxers
  • Are We Ready for Aliens

              • Science or Fiction

                • Item #1 Science

                  In the first instance of honey bees using a tool, they have been found to deliberately cover their nest entrance with animal feces in order to repel giant hornets. https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/2020/12/honeybees-use-tools-dung-repels-giant-hornets/

                • Item #2 Fiction

                  In a new study of canine language ability, dogs demonstrated the ability to differentiate even words that differ by a single phoneme. https://www.sciencealert.com/dogs-may-not-actually-understand-us-as-much-we-think-brain-scans-reveal

                • Item #3 Science

                  In a breakthrough study, a genetic therapy for an inherited mitochondrial eye disorder found that injecting the gene vector into one eye improved vision in both eyes. https://www.newscientist.com/article/2262327-gene-therapy-injected-in-one-eye-can-travel-to-the-other-eye/

                Skeptical Quote of the Week

                ‘That which parents should take care of (here) is to distinguish between the wants of fancy, and those of nature.’ John Locke, – Some Thoughts Concerning Education, 1693