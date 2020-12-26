Episode #807
News Items
Item #1
Science
A review of the evidence supports the conclusion that when Pluto formed it was hot enough to contain liquid water, some of which likely still exists as subsurface liquid water. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622132959.htm
Item #2
Fiction
An extensive analysis finds that all vertebrate genes analyzed so far share a common, if remote, gene ancestor. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200218104740.htm
Item #3
Science
Scientists developed a nanoparticle that can target atherosclerotic plaques in arteries, triggering the destruction of cellular debris and stabilizing the plaque, which would potentially reduce the risk of heart attacks. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200128114720.htm
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘Persistence in scientific research leads to what I call instinct for truth.’Louis Pasteur
- Item #1 Science
