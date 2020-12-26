Episode #807

News Items

            • Science or Fiction

              • Item #1 Science

                A review of the evidence supports the conclusion that when Pluto formed it was hot enough to contain liquid water, some of which likely still exists as subsurface liquid water. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200622132959.htm

              • Item #2 Fiction

                An extensive analysis finds that all vertebrate genes analyzed so far share a common, if remote, gene ancestor. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200218104740.htm

              • Item #3 Science

                Scientists developed a nanoparticle that can target atherosclerotic plaques in arteries, triggering the destruction of cellular debris and stabilizing the plaque, which would potentially reduce the risk of heart attacks. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/01/200128114720.htm

              Skeptical Quote of the Week

              ‘Persistence in scientific research leads to what I call instinct for truth.’Louis Pasteur