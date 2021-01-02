Episode #808

News Items

  • Satellites Made from Wood
  • Quantum Computing

              • Science or Fiction

                • Item #1 Science

                  The ancient Roman calendar year originally contained only 304 days. https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/roman-calendar.html

                • Item #2 Fiction

                  In the last 2000 years the year has increased by 2.8 seconds due to the slowing of the Earth’s rotation.https://www.nasa.gov/topics/solarsystem/features/extra-second.html

                • Item #3 Science

                  While the Gregorian calendar was first proclaimed official in 1582, the Julian calendar is still used by several groups even though it is now 13 days off. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_calendar#:~:text=The%20Julian%20calendar%20is%20still,leap%20year%20of%20366%20days.

                Skeptical Quote of the Week

                “You are modern humans of the civilized world. And modern humans rise beyond all laws and superstitions of the society. They help their fellow beings to rise from the ashes of ignorance, illusion and fear.” ― Abhijit Naskar, neuroscientist