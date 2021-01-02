Episode #808

In the last 2000 years the year has increased by 2.8 seconds due to the slowing of the Earth’s rotation.https://www.nasa.gov/topics/solarsystem/features/extra-second.html

While the Gregorian calendar was first proclaimed official in 1582, the Julian calendar is still used by several groups even though it is now 13 days off. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_calendar#:~:text=The%20Julian%20calendar%20is%20still,leap%20year%20of%20366%20days.