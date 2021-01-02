Episode #808
News Items
Item #1
Science
The ancient Roman calendar year originally contained only 304 days. https://www.timeanddate.com/calendar/roman-calendar.html
Item #2
Fiction
In the last 2000 years the year has increased by 2.8 seconds due to the slowing of the Earth’s rotation.https://www.nasa.gov/topics/solarsystem/features/extra-second.html
Item #3
Science
While the Gregorian calendar was first proclaimed official in 1582, the Julian calendar is still used by several groups even though it is now 13 days off. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julian_calendar#:~:text=The%20Julian%20calendar%20is%20still,leap%20year%20of%20366%20days.
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
“You are modern humans of the civilized world. And modern humans rise beyond all laws and superstitions of the society. They help their fellow beings to rise from the ashes of ignorance, illusion and fear.” ― Abhijit Naskar, neuroscientist
- Item #1 Science
