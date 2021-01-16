Episode #810

News Items

  • Controlling Superintelligent Machines
  • Scalar Energy Scam

      • Phil McAlister

          • Director of commercial spaceflight development at NASA Headquarters

          • Science or Fiction

            • Item #1 Science

              Scientists have imaged quadruple-helix DNA in living human cells. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-20414-7

            • Item #2 Science

              New research finds that watching horror movies correlates with better psychological resilience to the stresses of the pandemic, even when personality factors are controlled for. https://neurosciencenews.com/zombie-movie-pandemic-17564/

            • Item #3 Fiction

              Engineers at Osaka University have built the most powerful pulse laser to date, at 500 petawatts, beating the previous record of 10 petawatts. https://phys.org/news/2021-01-exawatt-class-lasers.html?deviceType=desktop

            Skeptical Quote of the Week

            “Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things.” - Winston Churchill