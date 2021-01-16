Episode #810

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Scientists have imaged quadruple-helix DNA in living human cells. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-20414-7

Item #2 Science New research finds that watching horror movies correlates with better psychological resilience to the stresses of the pandemic, even when personality factors are controlled for. https://neurosciencenews.com/zombie-movie-pandemic-17564/

Item #3 Fiction Engineers at Osaka University have built the most powerful pulse laser to date, at 500 petawatts, beating the previous record of 10 petawatts. https://phys.org/news/2021-01-exawatt-class-lasers.html?deviceType=desktop

Skeptical Quote of the Week

“Criticism may not be agreeable, but it is necessary. It fulfills the same function as pain in the human body. It calls attention to an unhealthy state of things.” - Winston Churchill