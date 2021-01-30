Episode #812

News Items

  • Assassin Bug Fossil
  • Thieving Monkeys

              • Science or Fiction

                • Item #1 Science

                  The Yamato Dynasty of Japan is the longest surviving dynasty, spanning 2,680 years from 660 BCE to the present day. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperial_House_of_Japan)

                • Item #2 Fiction

                  The Indus Valley Civilization, stretching from 3,300 – 1900 BCE in the region of Pakistan and India, had advanced urban design. It’s largest city, Harappa, housed almost 1 million inhabitants.https://www.ancienthistorylists.com/ancient-civilizations/10-oldest-ancient-civilizations-ever-existed/

                • Item #3 Science

                  Mesopotamia, generally considered to be the oldest human civilization, is credited with the development of the wheel, measuring time, written language, mathematics, the map, and agriculture.https://www.ancienthistorylists.com/mesopotamia-history/top-11-inventions-and-discoveries-of-mesopotamia/