Episode #813

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science Computational scientists have developed a new method of performing large scale simulations of neural networks using only desktop computers but performing as well as supercomputers worth tens of millions of dollars. http://www.sussex.ac.uk/broadcast/read/54567

Item #2 Science Genomic analysis helps explain why duckweed (Wolffia) is the fastest growing plant known, able to double its mass in as little as 16 hours under optimal conditions. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/02/210201090829.htm

Item #3 Fiction A recent review of research finds that human bitter taste receptors evolved in the mammalian lineage where they remain widely conserved. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/lfla-wer020221.php

Skeptical Quote of the Week

‘All human experience proves over and over again, that any success which comes through meanness, trickery, fraud and dishonour, is but emptiness and will only be a torment to its possessor.’ - Frederick Douglass