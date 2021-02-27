Episode #816
News Items
-
-
- https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/599229/galileos-error-by-philip-goff/ https://twitter.com/Philip_Goff https://www.philipgoffphilosophy.com/ https://conscienceandconsciousness.com/
-
-
Item #1
Science
90% of farms in the US are considered small farms, representing 52% of farmland. https://stacker.com/stories/3554/50-fascinating-facts-about-farming-america
-
Item #2
Science
Globally 28% of the world’s population works in agriculture. https://blog.resourcewatch.org/2019/05/30/map-of-the-month-how-many-people-work-in-agriculture/
-
Item #3
Fiction
75% of the world’s food comes from just 5 plants. http://www.fao.org/3/y5609e/y5609e02.htm
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘What is the capital of North Dakota?’ - Groucho Marx
- Item #1 Science
Interview with Philip Goff
-