Episode #817
News Items
- I’m no expert, but I smell bullshit.. https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-psychiatrist-uses-magnetic-fields-to-treat-depression/35543559 Also, love the show! Thank you! Eric, Omaha, Nebraska
Item #1
Fiction
An analysis of indoor air finds that commercial jet passenger cabins have the worst quality with the highest recorded levels of particulates. https://rh.gatech.edu/news/644903/indoor-air-quality-study-shows-aircraft-flight-may-have-lowest-particulate-levels
Item #2
Science
A new economic study finds that the externalized costs of the energy and transportation sectors equals almost $25 trillion per year, or more than 28% of the global Gross Domestic Product. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/uos-tmt030121.php
Item #3
Science
Scientists report the first ever observation of a space hurricane – a hurricane in Earth’s upper atmosphere. https://interestingengineering.com/space-hurricane-observed-above-the-north-pole-for-the-first-time
Qustion #1: TMS and Depression
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘Nothing in science has any value to society if it is not communicated, and scientists are beginning to learn their social obligations.’ — Anne Roe, The Making of a Scientist (1953)
