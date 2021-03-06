Episode #817

Qustion #1: TMS and Depression

I’m no expert, but I smell bullshit.. https://www.ketv.com/article/omaha-psychiatrist-uses-magnetic-fields-to-treat-depression/35543559 Also, love the show! Thank you! Eric, Omaha, Nebraska



Science or Fiction

Item #1 Fiction An analysis of indoor air finds that commercial jet passenger cabins have the worst quality with the highest recorded levels of particulates. https://rh.gatech.edu/news/644903/indoor-air-quality-study-shows-aircraft-flight-may-have-lowest-particulate-levels

Item #2 Science A new economic study finds that the externalized costs of the energy and transportation sectors equals almost $25 trillion per year, or more than 28% of the global Gross Domestic Product. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/uos-tmt030121.php

Item #3 Science Scientists report the first ever observation of a space hurricane – a hurricane in Earth’s upper atmosphere. https://interestingengineering.com/space-hurricane-observed-above-the-north-pole-for-the-first-time

Skeptical Quote of the Week

‘Nothing in science has any value to society if it is not communicated, and scientists are beginning to learn their social obligations.’ — Anne Roe, The Making of a Scientist (1953)