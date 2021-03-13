Episode #818

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Psychologists find that people who habitually engage in impressive-sounding BS are better able to detect BS in others. https://uwaterloo.ca/news/media/research-shows-people-who-bs-are-more-likely-fall-bs

Item #2 Science A new study finds that people with aphantasia show no fear reaction to scary stories, while showing typical fear reactions to scary images. https://neurosciencenews.com/aphantasia-fear-horror-18809/

Item #3 Science Physicists have measured the smallest gravitational field to date, produced by an object of only 90 mg. https://medienportal.univie.ac.at/presse/aktuelle-pressemeldungen/detailansicht/artikel/wie-ein-marienkaefer-die-raumzeit-kruemmt/

Skeptical Quote of the Week

‘Understand well as I may, my comprehension can only be an infinitesimal fraction of all I want to understand.’ Ada Lovelace