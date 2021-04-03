Episode #821

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science April 10 1918 – Alexander M. Nicholson files a patent for the radio crystal oscillator.

Item #2 Science February 23 1918 – Arthur Scherbius applies to patent the Enigma machine.

Item #3 Fiction January 22nd 1918 – George Eastman is granted a US patent for his roll film camera, for which he registers the trademark Kodak.

Skeptical Quote of the Week

‘When I was a kid we’d rent Indiana Jones movies on VHS tapes. It inspired a whole generation of scholars because we saw the excitement, and the passion, and the drama. What’s amazing to me about archaeology is the stories are even better than what you see in a Hollywood movie.’ – Sarah Parcak, space archaeologist In fact, her technique of combining high-resolution imagery from satellites with thermal imaging has helped find an additional 17 pyramids, 1,000 tombs, and over 3,200 ancient settlements within a single year.