Episode #822

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Science 97% of all animal species are invertebrates. https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/species/invertebrates/

Item #2 Science The longest worm in the world was measured at 55 meters (180 feet). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lineus_longissimus

Item #3 Fiction Of the invertebrates, only insects undergo metamorphosis. https://www.britannica.com/science/metamorphosis

Skeptical Quote of the Week

‘If history and science have taught us anything, it is that passion and desire are not the same as truth. The human mind evolved to believe in the gods. It did not evolve to believe in biology.’ — Edward O. Wilson