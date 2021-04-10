Episode #822
News Items
-
-
- Iszi.com
-
-
Item #1
Science
97% of all animal species are invertebrates. https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/species/invertebrates/
-
Item #2
Science
The longest worm in the world was measured at 55 meters (180 feet). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lineus_longissimus
-
Item #3
Fiction
Of the invertebrates, only insects undergo metamorphosis. https://www.britannica.com/science/metamorphosis
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘If history and science have taught us anything, it is that passion and desire are not the same as truth. The human mind evolved to believe in the gods. It did not evolve to believe in biology.’ — Edward O. Wilson
- Item #1 Science
Interview with Iszi Lawrence
-