Episode #823

Item #1 Science A review of data from 2020 finds that death by suicide fell by 6% in the US, with similar numbers in other developed nations. https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/us-suicides-dropped-last-year-defying-pandemic-expectations

Item #2 Science The Princeton Plasma Physics Lab has developed a room temperature plasma for consumers that can kill 99.99% of bacteria on surfaces. https://www.pppl.gov/news/2021/04/plasma-device-designed-consumers-can-quickly-disinfect-surfaces