Episode #823
News Items
-
-
-
-
Item #1
Science
A review of data from 2020 finds that death by suicide fell by 6% in the US, with similar numbers in other developed nations. https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/us-suicides-dropped-last-year-defying-pandemic-expectations
-
Item #2
Science
The Princeton Plasma Physics Lab has developed a room temperature plasma for consumers that can kill 99.99% of bacteria on surfaces. https://www.pppl.gov/news/2021/04/plasma-device-designed-consumers-can-quickly-disinfect-surfaces
-
Item #3
Fiction
A recent fMRI study of the brains of violent criminal psychopaths and healthy controls could find no significant difference in brain function. https://www.utu.fi/en/news/press-release/new-study-reveals-brain-basis-of-psychopathy
Science or Fiction
Skeptical Quote of the Week
‘Common sense is a very tricky instrument; it is as deceptive as it is indispensable.’ Susanne Katherina Langer
- Item #1 Science
-
-