Episode #825

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction

Item #2 Fiction

Item #3 Fiction

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘I know that I would be a liar or a fool if I said that I have the best of the three Apollo 11 seats, but I can say with truth and equanimity that I am perfectly satisfied with the one I have. This venture has been structured for three men, and I consider my third to be as necessary as either of the other two.” ― Michael Collins, Carrying the Fire: An Astronaut’s Journey