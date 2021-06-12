Episode #831

Item #1 Science A new study finds that brain age can be accurately predicted to within 4.6 years in healthy individuals based on an overnight EEG. https://www.sleepmeeting.org/artificial-intelligence-predicts-brain-age-from-eeg-signals-recorded-during-sleep-studies/

Item #2 Fiction The CHIME radio telescope has discovered 5,350 FRBs including 182 repeaters in its first year of operation, increasing the catalogue of FRBs by more than a factor of 10. https://news.mit.edu/2021/chime-telescope-fast-radio-bursts-0609