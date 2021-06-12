Episode #831
News Items
- Regeneration
- Social Media and Memories
- 3D Printing Reusable Rockets
- Mental Illness and Mass Shootings
- Magnetized by Vaccine
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A new study finds that brain age can be accurately predicted to within 4.6 years in healthy individuals based on an overnight EEG. https://www.sleepmeeting.org/artificial-intelligence-predicts-brain-age-from-eeg-signals-recorded-during-sleep-studies/
Item #2
Fiction
The CHIME radio telescope has discovered 5,350 FRBs including 182 repeaters in its first year of operation, increasing the catalogue of FRBs by more than a factor of 10. https://news.mit.edu/2021/chime-telescope-fast-radio-bursts-0609
Item #3
Science
Studying country-level data, researchers find that social media use was one of four factors that most predicted spread of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic, more so than temperature or humidity. https://floridanewstimes.com/social-media-uses-one-of-four-factors-associated-with-the-high-spread-of-covid-19-early-on/282072/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Zealous conviction is a dangerous substitute for an open mind.” ― Elizabeth Loftus