Episode #832
News Items
- Bad Science Reporting
- Protecting the Climate and Species
- COVID Pseudoscience in Brazil
- Night Vision
- Homeopathic Overdose
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A new study demonstrates that a computer program, after a brief learning period, was able to accurately predict subject’s visual art preferences. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-021-01124-6
Item #2
Science
Neuroscientists have been able to reproduce a bird’s song entirely from the pattern of electrical activity in their brain. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(21)00733-8?_return
-
Item #3
Fiction
An extensive review of written languages finds that the complexity of graphic codes (letters and characters) tend to decrease over historic time. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0010027721001906?via%3Dihub
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Though the world does not change with a change of paradigm, the scientist afterward works in a different world.” Thomas Kuhn