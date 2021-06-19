Episode #832

Item #1 Science A new study demonstrates that a computer program, after a brief learning period, was able to accurately predict subject’s visual art preferences. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-021-01124-6

Item #2 Science Neuroscientists have been able to reproduce a bird’s song entirely from the pattern of electrical activity in their brain. https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(21)00733-8?_return