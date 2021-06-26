Episode #833

Item #1 Fiction Scientists have developed a prototype energy production system involving filling balloons with compressed air then harvesting energy as they float to the surface, showing such a system is as efficient as a large wind turbine. https://iiasa.ac.at/web/home/about/210623-novel_energy_storage_solution.html

Item #2 Science New calculations find that of all exoplanets discovered so far, only one would be able to (barely) sustain an Earth-like biosphere. https://academic.oup.com/mnras/article/505/3/3329/6278213