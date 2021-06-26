Episode #833
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
Scientists have developed a prototype energy production system involving filling balloons with compressed air then harvesting energy as they float to the surface, showing such a system is as efficient as a large wind turbine. https://iiasa.ac.at/web/home/about/210623-novel_energy_storage_solution.html
-
Item #2
Science
New calculations find that of all exoplanets discovered so far, only one would be able to (barely) sustain an Earth-like biosphere. https://academic.oup.com/mnras/article/505/3/3329/6278213
-
Item #3
Science
A new study finds that a computer simulation was as good at predicting the effectiveness of a treatment for aneurysms as actual human clinical trials. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-23998-w
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” ― Ernest Hemingway