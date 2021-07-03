Episode #834
News Items
Science or Fiction
-
Item #1
Fiction
The largest single computer ever built was in China in 1972, the Tianhe-1, which occupied almost an acre of land. https://www.extremetech.com/computing/151980-inside-ibms-67-billion-sage-the-largest-computer-ever-built
-
Item #2
Science
Astronomers have identified the largest rotating structures in the universe – filaments of galaxy clusters hundred of millions of light-years across. https://scitechdaily.com/largest-rotating-structures-in-the-universe-discovered-fantastic-cosmic-filaments-where-galaxies-are-relatively-just-specs-of-dust/
-
Item #3
Science
Paleontologists have discovered a new species of the largest mammal genus to have ever walked the land, the giant rhino Paraceratherium. https://scitechdaily.com/new-species-of-giant-rhino-the-largest-land-mammal-that-ever-lived-offers-clues-to-a-long-running-mystery/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“The searching human mind is not satisfied merely to discover facts. We also want to know how things happen and why.” ― Ernst W. Mayr