Episode #835

Item #1 Science The claim that Einstein’s first wife, Mileva Marić, silently collaborated with Einstein in developing the theories of relativity is not supported by any evidence and generally considered by historians to be untrue. https://www.technologyreview.com/2012/04/18/116220/did-einsteins-first-wife-secretly-coauthor-his-1905-relativity-paper/

Item #2 Science Despite their legendary status, the Galapagos finches do not appear to have been important to Darwin’s development of his theory, and go unmentioned in On the Origin of Species. http://www.f.waseda.jp/sidoli/Sulloway_1982.pdf