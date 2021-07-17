Episode #836

Item #1 Science A precinct-level study in New York City finds that the presence of adult entertainment establishments decreased sex crimes by 13% with no effect on other types of crimes. https://academic.oup.com/ej/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ej/ueab042/6309337

Item #2 Fiction An extensive study of historical population levels of Rapa Nui (Easter Island) finds that population levels were in steady decline prior to the arrival of Europeans in 1722.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24252-z