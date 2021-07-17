Episode #836
News Items
Question #1: Biodynamic wine
- Any thoughts on biodynamic wine which combines organic agriculture and astrology? It has to be nonsense but I would be interested in hearing your take on this subject. Jeff Marsh Pittsburgh
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
A precinct-level study in New York City finds that the presence of adult entertainment establishments decreased sex crimes by 13% with no effect on other types of crimes. https://academic.oup.com/ej/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/ej/ueab042/6309337
Item #2
Fiction
An extensive study of historical population levels of Rapa Nui (Easter Island) finds that population levels were in steady decline prior to the arrival of Europeans in 1722.https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24252-z
Item #3
Science
A prospective study of cognitively healthy people with an average age of 80 found that those with low levels of mental activity developed dementia on average by age 89, while those with a high level of mental activity developed dementia on average by age 94 – a delay of five years. https://www.newswise.com/articles/think-about-this-keeping-your-brain-active-may-delay-alzheimer-s-dementia-5-years
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
“Because of technologies from space exploration, we can begin to understand our world’s origins, and our lives are improving. These are the reasons why dedicating a life to the sciences and space exploration is so meaningful and rewarding.” Emily Calandrelli