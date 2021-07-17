Episode #836

News Items

      Question #1: Biodynamic wine

      • Any thoughts on biodynamic wine which combines organic agriculture and astrology? It has to be nonsense but I would be interested in hearing your take on this subject. Jeff Marsh Pittsburgh

      Science or Fiction

      Skeptical Quote of the Week.

      “Because of technologies from space exploration, we can begin to understand our world’s origins, and our lives are improving. These are the reasons why dedicating a life to the sciences and space exploration is so meaningful and rewarding.” Emily Calandrelli