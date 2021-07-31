Episode #838

News Items

Science or Fiction [ Show Answers ]

Item #1 Fiction Although lightning strikes are common, on average they cause only about one crash per year of commercial aircraft.https://mainblades.com/article/aircraft-and-lightning-strikes-here-is-what-the-statistics-say/

Item #2 Science It is physically impossible to open a cabin door on a commercial aircraft at typical cruising altitude. https://www.businessinsider.com/why-plane-doors-cant-open-mid-flight-2020-2

Item #3 Science According to a survey of commercial airline pilots, 56% admit to falling asleep while flying the plane, and 29% report waking up to find their co-pilot also asleep. https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-24296544

Skeptical Quote of the Week.

‘It seems almost natural for us to want to look up, to look back in time, and to learn and appreciate the wonder of this universe that allows us to exist, whether we are scientists or not.’ Suze Kundu, nanochemist, science presenter on the Discovery Channel, science writer for Forbes, Head of Public Engagement at Digital Science