Episode #841

Item #1 Science Neuroscientists find that the auditory cortex processes linguistic and non-linguistic sound in parallel, rather than serial hierarchical processing as previously believed. https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(21)00878-3?_return

Item #2 Fiction A study of seismic activity within Saturn that ripples through its gas layers indicates that Saturn has a large mostly solid rocky core. https://scitechdaily.com/ripples-in-saturns-rings-reveals-fuzzy-nature-of-gas-giants-core/