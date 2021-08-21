Episode #841
News Items
- Philippines Approves Golden Rice
- Moore’s Law Beyond Silicon
- Brain Organoids with Eyes
- Fusion Advance
Science or Fiction
Item #1
Science
Neuroscientists find that the auditory cortex processes linguistic and non-linguistic sound in parallel, rather than serial hierarchical processing as previously believed. https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(21)00878-3?_return
Item #2
Fiction
A study of seismic activity within Saturn that ripples through its gas layers indicates that Saturn has a large mostly solid rocky core. https://scitechdaily.com/ripples-in-saturns-rings-reveals-fuzzy-nature-of-gas-giants-core/
Item #3
Science
A new survey finds that alcohol drinking among college students actually decreased during the COVID pandemic. https://scitechdaily.com/college-student-alcohol-use-declined-during-covid-pandemic/
Skeptical Quote of the Week.
‘The goal of science is to make the wonderful and complex understandable and simple – but not less wonderful.’ - Herbert A. Simon