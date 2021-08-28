Episode #842

Item #1 Science French scientists have developed a total artificial heart that changes its beating in response to changes in blood pressure and physical activity, with a study patient surviving more than two years with the device.http://www.uoflnews.com/releases/university-of-louisville-cardiac-surgery-team-second-in-u-s-to-implant-new-artificial-heart/

Item #2 Science A new analysis of the theropod dinosaur, Allosaurus, the largest meat-eater of its time, concludes that it was likely a scavenger. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304380021002611